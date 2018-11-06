Dan McConchie wins 26th District Illinois Senate seat

Dan McConchie has won the 26th District seat in the Illinois Senate, defeating challenger Tom Georges, according to returns as reported by the Associated Press.

Loading...

The Sun-Times endorsed Georges, a Democrat, but a self-described fiscal conservative, for the 26th District Illinois Senate seat, pointing out is socially progressive positions. Georges “vows to be a strong supporter of women’s rights and the rights of LGBTQ people. That’s what separates him sharply from incumbent Dan McConchie, a conservative Republican from Hawthorn Woods,” according to the Sun-Times Editorial Board endorsement.

For live election results, visit the Sun-Times election guide.