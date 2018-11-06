Dan McConchie has won the 26th District seat in the Illinois Senate, defeating challenger Tom Georges, according to returns as reported by the Associated Press.
The Sun-Times endorsed Georges, a Democrat, but a self-described fiscal conservative, for the 26th District Illinois Senate seat, pointing out is socially progressive positions. Georges “vows to be a strong supporter of women’s rights and the rights of LGBTQ people. That’s what separates him sharply from incumbent Dan McConchie, a conservative Republican from Hawthorn Woods,” according to the Sun-Times Editorial Board endorsement.
