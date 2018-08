27-year-old critically wounded in Englewood shooting

A 27-year-old man was wounded in a shooting Friday afternoon in the Englewood neighborhood.

The man was shot about 2:50 p.m. in the 7000 block of South Sangamon, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to St. Bernard Hospital in critical condition with gunshot wounds to his chest and arm, police said. He was later transferred to Stroger Hospital.