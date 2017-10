27-year-old man charged with punching woman at his Schaumburg home

A 27-year-old man was charged Tuesday with punching a woman days earlier at his home in unincorporated Schaumburg.

About 11:55 a.m. Sunday, sheriff’s police responded to a home in the 400 block of Parkview Drive, according to a statement from the Cook County sheriff’s office.

Duquayne A. Pfeiffer punched a 22-year-old woman inside of his house, sheriff’s police said. He was taken into custody and charged with domestic battery.

Pfeiffer was released Monday on $5,000 bond, sheriff’s police said.