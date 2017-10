27-year-old man shot in Brighton Park

A 27-year-old man was shot Sunday morning in the Brighton Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

He was shot in the right thigh about 5:35 a.m. in the 4700 block of South Western, according to Chicago Police. Details on the circumstances of the shooting were unavailable.

The man showed up at Mercy Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said. He was then transferred to Stroger Hospital.