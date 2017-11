27-year-old man shot in Humboldt Park

A 27-year-old man was shot Friday evening in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.

About 8:40 p.m., he was walking on the sidewalk in the 800 block of North Homan when two male shooters approached on foot and opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to the right arm, police said. His condition stabilized.