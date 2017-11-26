27-year-old woman killed in Antioch hit-and-run crash

A 27-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Sunday in north suburban Antioch.

At 1:37 a.m., the woman was driving a 2015 Chevrolet north on Route 59 toward Grass Lake Road when a 2007 Volvo rear-ended her, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office.

Both vehicles lost control, and the woman’s Chevrolet left the roadway, striking a tree, the sheriff’s office said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Volvo also struck a tree, and the 41-year-old man driving the vehicle ran away, the sheriff’s office said. Police found the man at his nearby home, and charges are pending against him Sunday.

The woman’s identity had not been released Sunday morning.