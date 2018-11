Ann Gillespie wins 27th District Illinois Senate seat

Ann Gillespie has won the 27th District seat in the Illinois Senate, defeating challenger Tom Rooney, according to returns as reported by the Associated Press.

The Sun-Times endorsed Gillespie for the 27th District Illinois Senate seat, saying the Democrat “promises to be the kind of motivated lawmaker Springfield sorely needs to find answers to problems that others have let fester for too long.”

