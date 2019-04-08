28 hurt, 3 killed, in weekend shootings across Chicago

Twenty-eight people were hurt, and three were killed, in shootings across Chicago this weekend as temperatures crept upwards.

Two children were among six people shot in a single attack Saturday in Englewood.

At 6:21 p.m., the 8-year-old boy and 10-year-old girl were at a family gathering in the 6300 block of South Seeley Avenue when two men approached the group and opened fire, Chicago police said.

The boy was struck in his chest and the girl was shot in her shin, police said. Both children were taken to Comer Children’s hospital, where their conditions are critical but stable.

Four adults were also hit in the shooting and were taken to various hospital across the city, police said. All of their conditions were stabilized except for a 29-year-old woman who suffered wounds to her shoulder and chest.

She was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition, police said.

The weekend’s most recent fatal shooting happened Sunday morning, when a man was found with a gunshot wound to his head a few blocks east in Englewood.

The 52-year-old was discovered about 8:30 a.m. in the 6700 block of South Normal Boulevard, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two hours earlier, a 32-year-old man was shot to death in Woodlawn on the South Side.

He was in the 6600 block of South Maryland Avenue about 6:10 a.m. when he was struck multiple times in the back by gunfire, police said. The man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

On Saturday, a few miles south, a man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting in Morgan Park.

About 3:50 p.m., Demonte Davis, 19, was standing with a 22-year-old man in an alley in the 1700 block of West Steuben Street when someone fired shots from an SUV, police said.

Davis was struck in the buttocks and taken to Christ Medical Center where he was pronounced, authorities said. The other man suffered a wound to the head and was taken to the same hospital in good condition.

At least 21 other people were wounded by gunfire from Friday to Sunday in Chicago. Last weekend saw 22 people shot, three of them fatally, across the city.

