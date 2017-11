28-year-old man critically wounded in Gage Park drive-by shooting

A 28-year-old man was critically wounded Tuesday evening in a Gage Park neighborhood drive-by shooting on the Southwest Side.

The man was shot multiple times at 6:38 p.m. when someone opened fire from a passing vehicle in the 3100 block of West 53rd Street, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.