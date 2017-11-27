28-year-old man dies after crash on I-294 in Worth

A 28-year-old man died Sunday morning after he was involved in a crash on the Tri-State Tollway in southwest suburban Worth.

David Mahay was involved in a crash on Interstate 294 near mile marker 15.5 in Worth, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Mahay was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died at 8:06 a.m., according to the medical examiner’s office. He lived in the Mount Greenwood neighborhood on Chicago’s Far South Side.

An autopsy Monday found he died of multiple blunt force injuries, and his death was ruled an accident, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Illinois State Police did not return messages seeking information about the crash Monday.