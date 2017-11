28-year-old man shot in East Garfield Park in critical condition

A man was critically wounded in an East Garfield Park neighborhood shooting Thursday night on the West Side.

The 28-year-old was in a vehicle about 5:40 p.m. when another vehicle pulled beside him and someone inside fired shots in the 3700 block of West Huron, Chicago Police said.

He was struck in the lower back and taken Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.