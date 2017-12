28-year-old man shot in East Garfield Park

A 28-year-old man was shot Thursday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

At 10:55 p.m., he was walking through an alley in the 600 block of North Kedzie when someone fired shots from a light-colored car, according to Chicago Police.

The man was shot in the right leg, and his condition stabilized, police said.