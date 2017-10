28-year-old man shot in West Lawn

A man was shot Saturday night in the West Lawn neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 28-year-old was shot in his left leg at 10:07 p.m. in the 6000 block of South Karlov, Chicago Police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition stabilized.

Police said he wouldn’t give any information about the shooting to detectives.