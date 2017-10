28-year-old man wounded in Chicago Lawn shooting

A 28-year-old man was wounded Friday night in a Chicago Lawn neighborhood shooting on the Southwest Side.

The shooting happened at 7:30 p.m. in the 6900 block of South California, according to Chicago Police.

The man was shot in the right thigh and drove himself to Stroger Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.

No other details were immediately available.