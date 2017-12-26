28-year-old reported missing may be homeless now

A 28-year-old man reported missing Tuesday night by Chicago Police hasn’t been seen since the end of November and may be homeless.

Matthew Crawford was last seen Nov. 28, according to a missing person alert from police. He previously lived in the 300 block of North Central Avenue in the Austin neighborhood.

Crawford has been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia and may be homeless, police said. He may frequent the Fulton Market District on the Near West Side.

Crawford is described as a white man, about 5-foot-11 and 160 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair, police said. He is typically clean shaven and may be wearing a green parka, black jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.