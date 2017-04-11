29-year-old man dies 4 days after being shot in Morgan Park

A 29-year-old Dolton man died Saturday, four days after he was shot in the Far South Side Morgan Park neighborhood on Halloween.

About 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Joseph Gates was standing in the 11300 block of South Aberdeen when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside began shooting, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Gates was shot in the left buttocks, left hip and right knee, police said.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead at 7:33 a.m. Saturday, authorities said.

Area South detectives were investigating.