29-year-old man shot in Woodlawn

A man was critically wounded in a shooting Friday afternoon in the Woodlawn neighborhood on the South Side.

The 29-year-old was walking about 12:10 p.m. in the 1500 block of East 62nd Street when someone shot him multiple times, Chicago Police said.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition with gunshot wounds to his chest and arm, police said.