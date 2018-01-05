29-year-old man shot, robbed in South Shore

A 29-year-old man was robbed and shot early Friday in the South Shore neighborhood.

At 12:10 a.m., the man was standing on the street in the 2500 block of East 77th Street when two unknown males approached him, and one of them took out a weapon, according to Chicago Police. The pair demanded money, so the man handed over an unknown amount of money.

A struggle then ensued, and the armed offender fired shots, striking the man in the side, police said.

The 29-year-old was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition stabilized, police said.