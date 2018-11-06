Julie Morrison wins 29th District Illinois Senate seat

Julie Morrison has won the 29th District seat in the Illinois Senate, defeating challenger Barrett Davie, according to returns as reported by the Associated Press.

Loading...

Morrison, a former Republican turned Democrat, has been a strong proponent of property tax relief, commonsense gun laws, and health and human services. Her track record on that front includes sponsoring “Tobacco 21,” the bill (later vetoed by Gov. Rauner) to combat teen smoking by raising the statewide age to purchase cigarettes, vaping devices and other tobacco products to 21.

Republican Barrett Davie, and entrepreneur from Lake Forest, said his number one priority if elected would be to address Illinois’ public pension system “in a way that is fair to public workers and taxpayers.”

The Sun-Times endorsed Morrison for the 29th District Illinois Senate seat, saying the “experienced and practical legislator from Deerfield” has earned a third term representing the north suburban 29th District.

For live election results, visit the Sun-Times election guide.