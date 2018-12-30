$2M bond for Chicago man charged with armed robberies in Woodridge, Naperville

A Chicago man and a juvenile were charged with robbing two west suburban gas stations at gunpoint last month.

Vyshonne Dawkins, 19, was arrested Friday and charged with two felony counts of armed robbery, according to a statement from the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office. His bond was set at $2 million.

If found guilty, he faces a maximum of 30 years in prison, the state’s attorney’s office said. The minor was scheduled for a detention hearing on Sunday.

About 2:20 a.m. Nov. 18, the two teens walked into a Circle K gas station in Woodridge, 2010 87th St., masked and armed with a semi-automatic handgun, the state’s attorney’s office said. They ordered the clerk at gunpoint to hand over cash and cigarettes before they got into a vehicle with a third person driving.

The next day, the same episode unfolded at a Naperville gas station, the state’s attorney’s office said. The driver in the alleged crimes has not been found.

The teens were arrested following an investigation by Woodridge and Naperville police, the state’s attorney’s office said. They were also suspects in similar robberies in the west and southwest suburbs.

Dawkins’ next court date was scheduled for Jan. 22.