2nd boy dies after being pulled from Lake Michigan at Indiana Dunes

A second boy has died after he was found in Lake Michigan at the Indiana Dunes.

In separate incidents Sunday, two boys were pulled from the water at the National Park about an hour apart from each other.

About 5:45 p.m., 14-year-old Malik Freeman was found in the water about 50 yards from the shore, according to the Porter County Coroner and Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Freeman was airlifted to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died 12:05 a.m. Sunday, according to the medical examiner’s office. He lived in west suburban Aurora.

An autopsy was scheduled to determine the cause of death.

About an hour before Freeman was found in the water, a 10-year-old boy was pulled from the water nearby. Joshua Torres, of Chicago, was found face down in the water about 40 yards from the shore, according to Porter County Coroner Chuck Harris.

Torres was pulled from the water and given CPR while he was transported to Porter Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Harris said. Witnesses said Torres had been swimming in an area marked unsafe for swimmers.