2nd man arrested in slaying of HBCU student body president from Chicago

D'Angelo Bratton-Bland, 23, was track to get his bachelor's degree in May from Lincoln University. | The Gemini Group LTD

Authorities have arrested a second suspect in the shooting death of the student body president of a historically black college in Missouri.

Police in Jefferson City, Missouri, announced Tuesday in a news release that 19-year-old Michael Bouchee was taken into custody overnight in Texas on a second-degree murder warrant in the death of Lincoln University senior D’Angelo Bratton-Bland, who is from Chicago.

Bouchee and another suspect, 29-year-old Deangelo Frazier, were initially charged with dealing drugs in the neighborhood where Bratton-Bland was killed last month. Witnesses told police that before the shooting, Bouchee and Frazier had been pointing weapons and yelling at people standing by cars. Police say there’s no evidence that Bratton-Bland did anything to contribute to the shooting.

Bratton-Bland, 23, was a graduate of Perspectives Academy in Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood.

Bouchee is awaiting extradition, while Frazier is imprisoned in Missouri on unrelated charges.

