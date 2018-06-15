2nd man charged in Homan Square shooting that left woman dead, 4 others wounded

Chicago Police investigate a drive-by shooting that left a woman dead and four other people wounded May 2 in the 3500 block of West Grenshaw. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

A second man is facing multiple felony charges in connection with a shooting last month in the Homan Square neighborhood that wounded five people, killing one.

Issaiah Hayes, 22, of the Gresham neighborhood, is charged a count of first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Nakia Bailey and four counts of attempted murder, according to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office.

He was was ordered held without bail at a hearing Friday at the Leighton Criminal Court.

Dressed in a long sleeve black shirt, blue pants and wearing bright red gym shoes, Hayes looked back into the courtroom gallery several times, but was stoic as he listened to the case against him.

Prosecutors said Hayes opened fire from the rear passenger seat of a silver sedan at a group of people standing outside about 9:40 p.m. May 2 in the 3500 block of West Grenshaw.

The other accused shooter and the alleged driver of the sedan, 31-year-old Barry Smith of the Lawndale neighborhood, was previously charged with the same counts and ordered held without bail at a hearing June 9.

Smith and Hayes were identified by witnesses who saw both men in the car as it drove in the block toward the group, Assistant State’s Attorney Jamie Santini said in court Friday. After stopping the car in front of the group, Hayes and Smith pointed their guns out the window and opened fire.

Five people were wounded in the shooting and all were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, according to authorities. Investigators recovered 11 shell casings at the scene, which subsequent analysis showed had been fired from two different weapons, according to Santini.

Bailey was struck by three bullets, prosecutors said. She died the next day at Mount Sinai Hospital, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The four others who were wounded — two 19-year-old men, an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy — were treated and released, prosecutors said. One of the 19-year-olds was left paralyzed in the attack.

Hayes’ attorney asked for a reasonable bond to be set in his case, pointing out that prosecutors did not say that a witness saw Hayes fire a gun. She also questioned why it took prosecutors more than a month to bring charges in the case.

Judge Sophia Atcherson said she found Hayes to be a danger to the community and ordered him held at the Cook County Jail without bail. His next court date was set for July 5.

Smith is scheduled to appear in court next on June 28, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office records.