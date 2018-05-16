2nd man charged with murder in shooting during gun sale on Far South Side

Darius Moorman was shot to death in March after he drove his friend to the 12300 block of South Lowe to buy a gun. | Google Earth

A second man has been charged with murder in connection with a fatal shooting during a gun sale in March in the West Pullman neighborhood.

Darion Simmons, 24, is the second person to face a first-degree murder charge in the death of 21-year-old Darius Moorman, according to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors have previously charged 19-year-old Justin Thomas with murder in connection with the March 16 shooting in the 12300 block of South Lowe, according to authorities.

On March 15, a 24-year-old friend of Moorman set up the sale of a gun with Simmons through Facebook Messenger, and they agreed to meet the next day.

Moorman drove to the meet-up spot with his friend, where Simmons got into the backseat of the car, prosecutors said. Moorman’s friend handed $500 to Simmons, who got back out and went to a nearby parked car.

Simmons came back moments later with Thomas, and both men got into the backseat and pointed guns at Moorman and his friend, warning them not to move, prosecutors said. When both men in the front of the car moved, Simmons fired, striking Moorman in the shoulder. Simmons got out and ran off while the other three men stayed in the car.

Moorman drove for a block before he crashed, prosecutors said. Thomas, still in the back seat, took another $20 from Moorman’s friend before he ran away.

Paramedics took Moorman to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead at 5:26 p.m., the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said.

Moorman’s friend was able to identify both Simmons and Thomas, prosecutors said.

Officers arrested Thomas, of south suburban Flossmoor, April 18 in Chicago Heights, prosecutors said. Simmons, who lives a few blocks from where the shooting happened, was taken into custody Tuesday on a warrant when he went to meet his parole officer at the Markham Courthouse.

Both Simmons and Thomas have been denied bail and are being held at the Cook County Jail on the charges.

Thomas is scheduled to next appear in court on the charges Thursday and Simmons is scheduled to appear next June 4.