2nd man charged with West Englewood drive-by shooting

A second man has been charged in connection with a drive-by shooting that killed a man and wounded another last spring in the West Englewood neighborhood.

Joshua Myers, 24, was ordered held without bail during a hearing Wednesday at the Leighton Criminal Court Building on charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder in the May 31 attack.

Myers, of North Kenwood, is accused of driving Allen Radford to the 6400 block of South Hoyne Avenue, where Radford opened fire from a blue Mazda into another vehicle, killing 28-year-old Michael Clark Jr. and wounding a 23-year-old man, according to Cook County prosecutors.

Radford, 24, was charged with murder and attempted murder in July and ordered held without bail. He pleaded not guilty to the charges in August, according to court records.

The 23-year-old victim had pulled into the block to pick up Clark when Myers pulled up next to them and Radford opened fire from a rear passenger seat, prosecutors said. Clark was standing on the street and suffered a gunshot wound to the head, while the 23-year-old shot was struck in the hip while seated in the vehicle.

Both men were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where Clark, of the University Village neighborhood, was pronounced dead and the younger man underwent surgery, authorities said.

A witness identified Myers as the driver, according to prosecutors. Police records show he was taken into custody during a traffic stop on Sunday in the 7400 block of South Morgan.

Myers’ public defender said he was a graduate of Harper High School, had been working as a forklift operator and had a young daughter.

Judge David Navarro denied Myers bail and set his next court date for Dec. 3.

Radford was expected to next appear in court Dec. 5.