3 apartment burglaries reported in Englewood

Police were warning residents about three apartment burglaries that took place this month in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

In the burglaries, a burglar forcibly entered an apartment through a door or window, according to a community alert from Chicago police. In two of the burglaries, the victims were home or arrived home while the burglar was in the apartment.

The burglar took cash and left on foot, police said.

The burglaries occurred:

• about 8 p.m. Dec. 20 in the 400 block of West 66th Street;

• about 10:20 p.m. Dec. 20 in the 400 block of West 66th Street; and

• about 11:50 p.m. Dec. 21 in the 400 block of West Marquette Road.

The burglar was described by police as being an approximately 6-foot-4, 130- to 170-pound black man between the ages of 25 and 40 last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.