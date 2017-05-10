3 apartment burglaries reported on Near West Side

Three apartments were burglarized on the same Near West Side block in a three-day period late last month.

The break-ins all happened in the 300 block of North Desplaines, according to a community alert from Chicago Police. In each incident, someone entered an apartment and took property from within.

The first burglary happened between 6 a.m. Sept. 25 and 6 a.m. Sept. 27, police said. Another happened about 9 a.m. Sept. 26. The third occurred between 6:15 a.m. and 7 p.m. Sept. 27.

Anyone with information about the break-ins is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.