3 apartment uninhabitable after Naperville fire

Several families were displaced by an apartment fire Thursday morning in west suburban Naperville.

Authorities were called at 8:39 a.m. with reports of a fire at an apartment building in the 1500 block of Fairway Drive, according to a statement from the Naperville Fire Department. Crews arrived to find a smoldering fire on a third-floor balcony and extending into the unit.

Firefighters entered the unit to find a smoldering fire in the floor, which was quickly extinguished, fire officials said. Four adults and two children exited the building before emergency crews arrived and no injuries were reported.

Three units were rendered uninhabitable by the fire, the fire department said. The American Red Cross was called to assist the affected residents.