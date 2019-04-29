3 apartments burglarized in Albany Park

Police are warning Northwest Side residents about a series of residential burglaries this month in Albany Park.

In each incident, the burglar or burglars broke into an apartment through a door or window and stole property, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The burglaries happened:

Between noon April 12 and 11:45 a.m. April 16 in the 4900 block of North Harding;

Between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. April 18 in the 4800 block of North Springfield; and

Between noon and 2 p.m. April 21 in the 4800 block of North Avers.

Anyone with information about the burglaries should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.

