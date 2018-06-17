3 apartments burglarized in Edgewater Beach

Police are warning residents of three apartment burglaries in the past month in the Edgewater Beach neighborhood on the North Side.

In each incident, burglars entered apartments by kicking or striking a door open and then stole property from inside the home, Chicago Police said.

The first two burglaries happened between about 10:30 a.m. and about 6:30 p.m. on May 22 and May 25 in the 5300 block of North Kenmore Avenue, police said.

The third burglary happened between 3:30 a.m. on June 10 and about 3 a.m. Thursday in the 5700 block of N. Winthrop Ave., police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North detectives (312) 744-8263.