3 armed carjackings reported overnight across North Side

Three armed carjackings were reported overnight across the North Side.

The most recent incident happened early Wednesday in the Noble Square neighborhood.

About 1 a.m., a 32-year-old man was exiting his 2016 Volkswagon GTI in the 800 block of North Bishop when two armed males walked up and announced a robbery, according to Chicago Police.

The suspects took the man’s phone and keys, then stole his car, police said. The man was not injured.

The vehicle was located a short time later in the 1800 block of South Karlov and the two suspects were taken into custody, police said.

Less than two hours earlier, a man was carjacked at gunpoint in the Sauganash neighborhood.

The 26-year-old was parking his vehicle in the 4100 block of West Peterson at 11:13 p.m. when someone approached, put up a weapon and announced a robbery before taking off in his vehicle, police said.

A short time later, Skokie and Chicago Police officers took three suspects into custody, police said. Charges were pending Wednesday morning.

About 45 minutes earlier, a woman was carjacked in the Logan Square neighborhood.