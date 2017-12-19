Police are warning West Side residents after three armed robberies were reported in the Austin neighborhood over the weekend.
Several men or teens approached people on the street, pointed a handgun at the victims and then demanded their belongings, according to a community alert from Chicago Police. During one incident, the victims were sitting inside a car when robbed.
The robberies happened:
• at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of North Leamington;
• at 11 p.m. Friday in the 5000 block of West Fulton; and
• at 10 a.m. Sunday in the 4800 block of West Lake.
The robbers were described as several black men and teens between 16 and 21 years old, 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-11 and 150 to 175 pounds, police said.
Anyone with information should contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.