3 armed robberies reported in Austin over the weekend

Police are warning West Side residents after three armed robberies were reported in the Austin neighborhood over the weekend.

Several men or teens approached people on the street, pointed a handgun at the victims and then demanded their belongings, according to a community alert from Chicago Police. During one incident, the victims were sitting inside a car when robbed.

The robberies happened:

• at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of North Leamington;

• at 11 p.m. Friday in the 5000 block of West Fulton; and

• at 10 a.m. Sunday in the 4800 block of West Lake.

The robbers were described as several black men and teens between 16 and 21 years old, 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-11 and 150 to 175 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information should contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.