3 armed robberies reported in University Village

Chicago police are warning residents of a series of armed robberies reported in recent weeks in the University Village neighborhood.

In each of the incidents, a male approached a female on the street with a handgun or a Taser and took their property, police said in a community alert.

The most recent robbery happened about 2:45 p.m. Oct. 6 in the 1100 block of South Racine Street, police said. Another was reported the same day at 4:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of West Taylor Street. The first was reported about 4:35 p.m. Sept. 27 in the 700 block of South May Street.

The robber drove off in a newer model red Chevrolet sedan, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.