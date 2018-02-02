3 banks robbed in less than 2 hours Friday in Chicago, suburbs

An image taken from video surveillance of a suspect in a bank robbery Friday morning in northwest suburban Richmond. | FBI

Three banks were robbed in less than two hours Friday.

The robberies spanned from the south suburban Midlothian to northwest suburban Richmond, according to the FBI.

The most recent robbery happened about 12:30 p.m. in the city’s Northwest Side Montclare neighborhood when someone held up a TCF Bank branch inside a Jewel Osco grocery store at 2520 N. Narragansett Ave., authorities said.

The robber who hit the TCF was believed to be responsible for other recent bank robberies, FBI spokesman Garrett Croon said. All three robberies were believed to have been committed by separate individuals.

The two suburban bank robberies happened within a minute of each other.

A South Division Credit Union branch at 14740 Cicero Ave. in Midlothian was robbed about 11:15 a.m. and a McHenry Savings Bank branch in Richmond was reported robbed at 11:14 a.m., according to the FBI.

In the McHenry Savings Bank robbery, the robber was described as a man in his 20s with a thin build.

Agents were investigating all three with local authorities.