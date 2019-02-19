3 banks robbed last Friday afternoon across Chicago

Surveillance image of the suspect in a robbery Feb. 15 at the Hoyne Savings Bank branch at 4786 N. Milwaukee Ave. | FBI

Federal authorities are investigating a series of bank robberies Feb. 15 across the city.

The first hold-up happened at a Chase Bank branch at 800 N. Kedzie Ave. in the Humboldt Park neighborhood, according to the FBI. It occurred sometime Friday afternoon, but an exact time and suspect description were not available.

The second robbery happened at 2:55 p.m. at the Hoyne Savings Bank at 4786 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Jefferson Park, the FBI said. The suspect was described as a man with a medium build wearing a dark blue coat, a maroon hooded sweatshirt, black-rimmed glasses and a dark-colored knit hat. He carried a black courier bag.

The third heist occurred at 3:40 p.m. at the Chase branch at 1958 W. Division St. in Ukrainian Village. The suspect was described as a white woman with a medium build and a light complexion. She was wearing a brown coat, black gloves, black sunglasses and a black knit hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI’s Chicago Field Office at (312) 421-6700.