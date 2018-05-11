3 boys, 3 men wounded Thursday in city gun violence

Three boys and three men were wounded Thursday in shootings across Chicago, including an 18-year-old man shot in his arm in the West Side Lawndale neighborhood.

About 10:55 p.m., the 18-year-old heard gunshots while he was outside in the 3600 block of West Douglas Boulevard, Chicago Police said. He was shot in his arm and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Several hours earlier, two boys, ages 13 and 17, were shot in Uptown. They were both struck in their legs about 7:35 p.m. in the 4600 block of North Sheridan Road, police said. Paramedics took the 17-year-old to Weiss Memorial Hospital, and the 13-year-old was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital. Both were in serious condition.

In the afternoon, a 17-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting in the Fifth City neighborhood on the West Side. The boy was walking about 2:18 p.m. in the 3300 block of West Gladys when two males ran up to him from a nearby alley and began shooting at him, police said. The boy was struck in the abdomen and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

About 2 p.m., a 22-year-old man was shot in the Homan Square neighborhood on the West Side. The man was walking in the 700 block of South Homan when a light-colored sedan pulled up to him and someone inside fired shots, according police. He was struck in the right hand and took himself to University of Illinois Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

Before noon, a man was critically wounded in a shooting in the South Side Chatham neighborhood. The 24-year-old was shot multiple times during an argument with another person at 11:49 a.m. in the 8200 block of South Drexel, according to police. He was taken in critical condition to University of Chicago Medical Center.

In addition to the six people wounded in gun violence Thursday, a 23-year-old man accidentally shot himself in the South Side Englewood neighborhood. About 11:30 p.m., the man was playing with a gun inside his home in the 6400 block of South Harvard, police said. He accidentally discharged the weapon and shot his knee. The man showed up at St. Bernard Hospital in good condition. Charges against the man were pending.