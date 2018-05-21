3 burglaries hit near same block in Bridgeport

Police reported a string of burglaries to garages and homes in the Bridgeport neighborhood on the South Side.

The burglaries were constrained to two blocks of South Canal Street, and occurred over three days, Chicago Police said.

In each instance, someone broke into the garages or homes and stole property, according to police.

The burglaries happened:

About 4 p.m. May 14 in the 3100 block of South Canal Street;

About 12:15 a.m. May 15 in the 3000 block of South Canal Street; and

Between 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. May 17 in the 3000 block of South Canal Street.

In April, five burglaries were reported to garages throughout Bridgeport and neighboring McKinley Park.

Police asked anyone with information of the incidents to call detectives at (312) 747-8382.