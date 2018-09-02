3 burglaries reported within 2 block stretch on South Side: CPD

Police are warning residents about three recent burglaries that happened within a two-block stretch bordering the Parkway Gardens and West Woodlawn neighborhoods on the South Side.

In each incident, the burglar or burglars broke into an apartment or business through a back door and stole property, according to an alert from Chicago police.

The burglaries happened:

• between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Aug. 21 in the 6400 block of South King Drive;

• between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Aug. 30 in the 6400 block of South King Drive;

• about 5:15 p.m. Thursday in the 6300 block of South King Drive.

Anyone with information about the burglaries should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.