3 burglaries reported this week in Gage Park

Police are warning Southwest Side residents about three burglaries this week in the Gage Park neighborhood, two of which happened within an eight-hour span in the same block.

In each incident, the burglar or burglars broke into a home and stole property, according to an alert from Chicago police.

The burglaries happened:

• between 8 a.m. and 12:37 p.m. Monday in the 5400 block of South Artesian;

• between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 5200 block of South Richmond;

• between 2:13 p.m. and 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 5200 block of South Richmond.

Anyone with information about the burglaries should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.