3 businesses burglarized in Austin

Police are warning of three commercial burglaries this month in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

In each incident, a burglar broke a side window to break into the business and then stole money and property, according to Chicago police.

The burglaries occurred:

Between about 11 p.m. August 23 and about 6 a.m. August 24 in the 5200 block of West North Avenue;

At 3:22 a.m. on August 16 in the 5200 block of West North Avenue;

About 4:50 a.m. on August 11 in the 5000 block of West Armitage Avenue.

The burglar was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a Nike logo, black sweatpants and white gym shoes, police said.

No detailed description of the offender was available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North detectives (312) 744-8263.