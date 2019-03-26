3 carjackings reported in Lincoln Park: police

Police are warning Lincoln Park residents about a series of carjackings that occurred in the area Sunday and Monday.

In each incident, the suspects approached the car while the victim was sitting in or near it and announced the robbery, said a community alert from Chicago police. The suspects then took the victim’s property and car by threatening force.

Police said the suspects, described as three or four males between 16 and 19 years old, drove a dark gray-colored SUV to commit each robbery.

The robberies occurred:

in the evening hours March 24 in the 2200 block of North Lincoln Avenue;

in the evening hours March 24 in the 2200 block of North Lincoln Park West; and

in the morning March 25 in the 2300 block of North Cleveland Avenue.

Anyone with information should contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.