3 charged following drug searches in McHenry

Three people are facing charges after police carried out a series of targeted drug searches Thursday on a block in northwest suburban McHenry.

After receiving multiple complaints about suspected drug activity in the 3900 block of Main Street, detectives conducted a series of traffic stops on vehicles coming from the area and searched an apartment, the sheriff’s office said.

One such traffic stop led to the arrest of 32-year-old Christopher Cappello, who was found with 88 bags of heroin, eight Clonazepam pills and drug paraphernalia that was hidden in his vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

Cappello, of Wisconsin, was charged with felony counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a park, unlawful delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a controlled substance, the sheriff’s office said. He was denied bail and ordered held at the McHenry County Jail in Woodstock. His next court date is scheduled for Saturday.

Another stop led to the arrest of 33-year-old Dion MacMeekin, who was found with cash, needles and bags of heroin and cocaine, the sheriff’s office said. MacMeekin, of McHenry, was ordered held at the McHenry County Jail on $45,000 bail. His next court date was set for Oct. 19.

MacMeekin’s passenger, 31-year-old Stephanie Phillippi, was found with 11 Tramadol Hydrochloride pills and two Clonazepam pills, the sheriff’s office said. Phillippi, of Crystal Lake, was ordered held at the McHenry County Jail on $20,000 bail. Her next court appearance was scheduled for Oct. 25.

Thursday’s search of an apartment in the same block led to authorities finding needles and empty bags with residue that matched the bags found during the traffic stops, the sheriff’s office said.

Detectives also recovered $743 in cash over the course of the arrests, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information about drug dealing or other suspicious activity should call the McHenry County sheriff’s office at (815) 338-2144. Anonymous tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers of McHenry at (800) 762-7637.