3 charged with armed carjackings in Bucktown, Hyde Park

Three men have been charged with carjacking people at gunpoint Friday in the Bucktown and Hyde Park neighborhoods.

Dwayne Liberty, 21, of Jeffery Manor, Tyran Carter, 26, of Stony Island Park, and Terronde Gordon, 20 of Gresham, were charged in connection with at least two armed carjackings, the first of which happened about 3:15 a.m. in Hyde Park, Chicago Police said.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The three men approached a 27-year-old man in the 5100 block of South Cornell and took his vehicle and belongings at gunpoint, according to police. The men did the same to a 33-year-old man and woman several hours later about 9:10 a.m. in the 1700 block of North Wolcott in Bucktown.

The men were tracked by the GPS of one of the vehicles to the South Side, where officers found them running on 97th Street from a hit-and-run accident in the area, police said.

They were placed into custody and were scheduled to appear in bond court on Monday, according to police.