3 charged with beating man in West Town robbery

Two men and a boy have been charged with robbing and beating a man April 18 in the West Town neighborhood.

Nautica Thompson, 20, of West Garfield Park, and Montrial Foster, 19, of Humboldt Park, and a 16-year-old juvenile male were charged with felony counts of robbery, Chicago Police said. The boy was also charged with drug possession and issuance of a warrant.

The robbery happened about 1:45 p.m. in the 500 block of North Wood Street, according to police. Thompson, Foster and the boy exited a vehicle and beat a 25-year-old man to the ground.

They took the man’s wallet and then drove off, police said. Security camera footage helped police identify Thompson as a suspect. He was arrested Wednesday in west suburban Broadview.

The other two suspects were identified in an investigation and arrested Sunday, police said.

Thompson was being held on $75,000 bond, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office. His next court date is May 1.

Foster and the juvenile are scheduled to appear in bond court Monday.