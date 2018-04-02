3 charged with burglarizing a home in Niles

Three people were charged with burglarizing a home Thursday in north suburban Niles.

19-year-old Ramond Dampier and two 17-year-old boys, all from Chicago, were charged with counts of residential burglary and obstructing an officer, Niles police said.

About 12:15 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to the 6800 block of Oakton Court for people forcibly entering a home, police said. Three people fled on foot when officers arrived.

Officers apprehended one person down the block, and followed two others into a forest preserve south of Oakton and west of Caldwell, police said. They were arrested on the Tam O’Shanter Gold Course.

Dampier is scheduled to appear in Cook County District Court on May 19.