3 charged with illegal gun possession after South Loop traffic stop

Three men are facing weapons charges after they were allegedly caught with loaded guns during a traffic stop Thursday night in the South Loop.

Central District officers conducted the stop about 10:35 p.m. in the first block of East Roosevelt Road, according to a statement from Chicago Police.

Herbert Wright, 22, of the South Side Calumet Heights neighborhood; Deavonte Royale Kimbale, 25, of Compton, California; and Marchello Walton, 36, of Phenix City, Alabama, were all arrested after the stop when the officers found that they were each armed with a loaded gun, police said.

Each of the men was charged with a felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a loaded weapon in a vehicle without a FOID card, police said. They were all expected to appear in bond court on Friday.