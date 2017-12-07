3 charged with Sauganash armed carjacking

Two men and a teenage boy have been charged with carjacking a man at gunpoint Tuesday night in the Sauganash neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

A 26-year-old man was “robbed of his vehicle at gunpoint” at 11:13 p.m. in the 6000 block of North Kedvale, according to a statement from Chicago Police. A short time later, officers spotted the stolen vehicle in traffic and tried to pull it over.

Xavier Diaz, 20; Jonathan Birman, 18; and a 17-year-old boy were arrested at 11:40 p.m. in the 5200 block of West Touhy Avenue in north suburban Skokie after the stolen vehicle was involved in a crash with a CPD vehicle, police said.

Birman, who lives in the Sauganash Woods neighborhood on the Northwest Side, was charged with two counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer, one count of possession of a controlled substance and one count of possession of a stolen vehicle, all felonies, police said. He was also charged with a misdemeanor count each of criminal trespass to a vehicle, reckless driving, driving on a suspended license, possession of cannabis, damage to public property and operating a vehicle without insurance.

Diaz, who lives in the Northwest Side Irving Park neighborhood, was charged with one felony count each of robbery armed with a firearm, unlawful possession of a handgun and aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, police said. The 17-year-old was charged with one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to a vehicle and two misdemeanor counts of domestic battery.

All three suspects were expected to appear in bond court on Thursday, police said.