3 Chicago Police officers injured in Brighton Park crash

Three Chicago Police officers were injured in a crash Thursday night in the Brighton Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

About 6 p.m., officers were responding to a call of a person shot when their squad car was struck by a vehicle that failed to yield at 43rd Street and Western Avenue, Chicago Police said. The squad car had its emergency lights activated at the time of the crash.

Three officers were in the squad car and all were taken to Rush University Medical Center for treatment, police said.

One officer suffered shoulder and leg injuries and remained hospitalized, but his condition had stabilized, police said. The other two officers suffered minor injuries and were treated and released.

A shooting victim was not found, police said.