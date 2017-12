3 children, 3 adults displaced by South Chicago fire

A fire tore through two apartment buildings in the South Chicago neighborhood Friday night, displacing three adults and three children.

Firefighters responded about 10 p.m. to the extra-alarm fire in the 9000 block of South Houston, according to Chicago Fire Media Affairs.

The two buildings sustained “heavy fire damage,” and human services were called for the six people who were displaced, fire officials said. No injuries were reported.