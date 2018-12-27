Toddler, children among 9 hurt after man strikes 2 vehicles in McKinley Park

A man is in custody after nine people were injured, including a toddler and two other children, in a three-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in the McKinley Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 40-year-old man was driving a Honda Civic northwest at a high rate of speed when he struck two vehicles at the intersection of South Archer Avenue and South Western Avenue about 3:50 p.m., according to Chicago police.

The man first collided head on with a Ford Crown Victoria, injuring multiple passengers, including a 2-year-old, 4-year-old and 7-year-old, police said.

He then struck a Chevy minivan, injuring the adult driver, police said.

The children and six adults were taken to St. Anthony Hospital with minor injuries, police said.

The man was taken to Mt. Sinai where his condition was stabilized. He was taken into custody and charges were pending, police said.

No further information was immediately available.